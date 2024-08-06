Philippe Clement has penned a new contract at Rangers | SNS Group

The Belgian boss is hoping his revamped side can return from Poland with a positive first-leg result vs Dynamo Kyiv

Philippe Clement has admitted securing a £40million Champions League jackpot would have a major impact on his transfer budget as he looks to complete his Ibrox rebuild.

The cash-strapped Gers face Dynamo Kyiv in the first leg of their third qualifying round clash in Poland tonight and they could bank around £4m if they managed to overcome the Ukrainian outfit to reach the play-offs. Red Bull Salzburg of Austria or Dutch side FC Twente lie in wait, with the second leg of that tie scheduled to take place just a few days before the summer window slams shut.

With a lofty sum of money up for grabs, Clement has drafted up a list of targets in the event of Rangers clinching a spot in the group stage, with a back-up list of targets also nailed down should they drop into the Europa League.

“Of course, it's a big world of difference, but you cannot count on that,” said the Belgian ahead of their clash with Dynamo in Lublin. “It’s four really important games that you need to qualify, so it’s a big road. Let’s focus on the first leg and a good result towards the second leg. That’s what we need to do now, not look where we are in September. It’s now the beginning of August. We need to get the best out of the situation now. That’s very important.

“It could really vary what you're trying to do at the end of the window. That's why you need to be prepared for the two scenarios. Also in your talks with players, it's really clear that in some cases it's only possible when you get Champions League money. But if you see all the teams that are playing to qualify for this, there’s a lot of quality. So we need to be really top in the four games to qualify, we know that.”

Feeling the heat after watching his side drop points in their opening league game of the season against Hearts at Tynecastle on Saturday, Clement stated he would have no fears over pitching in experienced defender Robin Propper for a baptism of fire against a Dynamo outfit who thrashed FK Partizan 9-2 on aggregate in the second qualifying round.

“No concerns about that,” he admitted. “Vaclav (Cerny) showed it already against Hearts when he came in. Robin is fit but, of course, you come in and there's a lot of things to do in that moment. Brexit didn't help in that way, and I know from experience, you have to fill in so many papers to come into Scotland and live here.

“You need to find a house and a school for your kids. There's a lot of things going on in his head also this last week, because he's just a few days with us. So that's something to take into consideration for the game. It's the same thing with Vaclav. He had a four-week holiday and has now had four days of training with us. So it's looking at what is the right moment to start with him, what is the right moment to let him come in.”