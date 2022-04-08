The veteran shot-stopper turned 40 in January and speculation continues to mount over his future

Veteran Rangers goalkeeper Allan McGregor has played down talk that he could retire at the end of the season.

The 40-year-old, who has spent 16 years of his playing career across two spells with the Ibrox club, is entering the final months of his contract.

Many fans are expecting McGregor to hang up the gloves this summer but the former Scotland international has refused to be drawn on the speculation.

Rangers goalkeeper Allan McGregor is in the final months of his contract. (Photo by Rob Casey / SNS Group)

Speaking to his former Rangers team-mate Alan Hutton on BT Sport, he said: “We just need to wait and see what happens.

“When you get to this age it’s a case of, it’s not year-by-year. It’s day-by-day, hour-by-hour. I’m not really thinking about that just now.”

Hutton, who was on punditry duty during Thursday’s Europa League quarter final first-leg defeat in Braga, reckons McGregor has already made his mind up on whether to extend his stay.

He admitted: “I would like to see him play on. I think he’s got a lot more to give if I’m brutally honest, but, talking to him, I think this could be coming towards the end.

“What an ending it would be to finally reach a European Final, because he missed the 2008 one. It would be great for him.”

Meanwhile, ex-Rangers striker Kris Boyd reckons his old club will need to find a way of coping without star striker Alfredo Morelos over the remaining weeks of the season.

Morelos has been a key player for Rangers under manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst.

Fashion Sakala was tasked with leading the line in the Colombian’s absence in Portugal but struggled to make much of an impact, which leaves Van Bronckhorst with a selection headache over who to start up front against St Mirren on Sunday.

He told SkySports: “It wasn’t Rangers’ best performance especially in Europe. They have reached heights that I don’t even think Rangers fans would have thought they could get to in Europe.

“The tie is still alive and I still fancy their chances to overturn the deficit when they get Braga back to Ibrox next week.

“I kept mentioning that Rangers were missing Alfredo Morelos. There is no point. He isn’t going to be there.

“Rangers are going to have to find solutions to overcome teams. I felt as if when Giovanni van Bronckhorst made the substitutions just after the hour there was a difference to Rangers’ play.

“They were able to get James Tavernier further up the pitch and he is crucial to what Rangers want to do, how they want to play and create opportunities.