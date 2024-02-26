Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Jack Butland has revealed that he had no intentions of leaving the Ibrox club in January despite strong links to English Premier League.

Signed by former boss Michael Beale in the summer, Butland signed a four-year-contract with the Glasgow giants after moving on a Bosman free transfer from Crystal Palace. The 30-year-old stopper has been a revelation in the Ibrox nets ever since and many have tipped him to be named the club's player of the year after a season of outstanding displays.

His form has edged him closer to an international recall with England head coach Gareth Southgate believed to be considering a call up for the Gers goalkeeper ahead of this summer's European Championships. The nine cap star could be given a much deserved opportunity to impress on the international stage in the run up to the tournament.

Butland's form since moving to the Scottish Premiership has been a consistent positive for Rangers and it has seen him garner interest from the English Premier League in the January transfer window - with Nuno Espírito Santo's Nottingham Forest reported to have enquired about a move to the City Ground. However, the goalkeeper has now broken his silence on links to the Premier League in January after revealing his agent had informed him of the interest.

“It was a straight no" said Butland, in a response that is sure to delight the Rangers support. “I said ‘no’ and he said ‘I agree’. The club had said no anyway so it was just a no on all fronts from the get-go - and that was that. We were actually with the team, I think it was deadline day. We were all out altogether at a team event and that was that. There wasn't even a chance. I'm enjoying it. There is too much to achieve, there is too much left to do" added the English stopper.