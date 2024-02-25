Rangers' Cyriel Dessers celebrates with Mohamed Diomande after a fine day's work for the Premiership leaders.

Philippe Clement is excited by what is to come from three of his Rangers recruits.

Mohamed Diomande built on his first Light Blues goal against St Johnstone by firing in the opener during Saturday's 5-0 rout over Hearts. Oscar Cortes was another who signed in January and the Colombian winger netted a goal and notched an assist.

The boss' other arrival, Fabio Silva, came off the bench to add to the scoring in the second half on a day Rangers moved five points clear at the top of the Premiership ahead of Celtic playing Motherwell on Sunday. The oldest of those signings is midfielder Diomande at 22.

Asked by how pleased he was by the elder of his trio, manager Clement pointed to all three as stars creating a major Ibrox buzz. He said: "It’s not just the goals, it’s also the way he’s playing. The way he’s defending, the way he’s working for the team and making choices with the ball.

"It’s not easy coming into a team in January when a part of the story is already written and you’re starting from zero. We scouted him a lot and we’ve known about him for several years. We knew it was a player who would suit how we want to play football.

"Our football suits him also so that has made it easier for him coming into the squad. He can use his qualities and it’s the same with Oscar and Fabio.