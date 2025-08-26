Igamane and Bernardo fight for the ball in old firm last season | SNS Group

The latest from both sides of the old firm as Igamane's pricetag confirmed and Celtic are praised by European manager

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rangers and Celtic have had varying fortunes at the start of the Scottish Premiership 2025/26 season, as Russell Martin tries to bridge the gap on Brendan Rodgers. Both sides gear up for the first old firm derby of the season on Sunday which already feels like a must win game for Martin’s men.

Last week was a disaster for Rangers as they followed up their defeat to Brugge in the Champions League play-off with a 1-1 draw against St Mirren. Gers striker, Hamza Igamane refused to come off the bench in the second half of the match, adding fuel to the fire that the Moroccan is headed for the exit door.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On the other side of Glasgow, Celtic bounced back after their underwhelming European performance against Kairat Almaty. The Hoops were held to a goalless draw against the Kazakhstani outfit, but were able to breakdown Livingston on Saturday as they won 3-0.

As both clubs prepare for European away fixtures as well as a derby, let’s take a look at the latest news coming out of Ibrox and Celtic Park.

Igamane valuation ‘looking around nearly £15 million’

After an impressive breakout season, Hamza Igamane has unsurprisngly attracted interest from clubs all over Europe. The 22-year old scored 16 goals last year for the Gers and now looks to be headed to French giants, Lille, who’ve just had an offer turned down for the Moroccan.

However, Les Nordistes may have to splash the cash if they want Igamane’s signature. According to football insider: “Rangers are looking big for Igamane, around nearly £15million. Lille’s offer of a loan deal was never going to get anywhere with the Ibrox hierarchy. There’s no chance of that happening. Definitely not.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“With Rangers looking like they’re going to crash out of the Champions League and missing out on the riches that come with that, maybe then they might be forced to cash in. They’ll be hoping that somebody can make a big offer for Igamane as well. It would have to be big money because Rangers are only going to probably allow him to leave if a huge offer does come in.”

Celtic praised as ‘large and storied European club’ by Rapid Sporting Director

Following Marco Tilio’s transfer to Rapid Vienna, the club’s hierarchy have been complimentary about Celtic’s history. The Australian winger has just moved to the Austrian giants for a fee of around £1.3 million, after a lengthy negotiation.

Rapid Sporting Director, Markus Katzer was very happy with signing of Tilio and has praised Celtic as a football club. According to the club website, he said: “Marco Tilio is a player we've had on our radar for a long time, and I'm particularly pleased that we've now reached an agreement on a permanent signing.

“Even though he didn't gain much competitive playing time at Celtic, it's certainly an advantage that he's already gained experience at a large and storied European club. Like our head coach Peter Stöger, I'm looking forward to working with him with confidence and hope that he will bring us much joy in the future."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tilio leaves Celtic having made only two first team appearances. However, the 24-year old did enjoy success last season during his loan spell at Melbourne City, as the Aussie side won the A-League Championship for the first time in four years.