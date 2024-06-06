Yusuf Kabadayi of FC Schalke 04 celebrates scoring his team's second goal against FC St. Pauli

The winger spent last season on loan at fallen giants Schalke in Germany’s second tier

Rangers have ‘concrete’ transfer interest in Bayern Munich youngster Yusuf Kabadayi - but are among several clubs chasing his signature, according to reports.

The 20-year-old winger spent last season on loan at fallen giants Schalke 04 in the German second tier, scoring four goals as they finished the season in mid-table.

With Gers manager Philippe Clement in the middle of a major squad rebuild this summer, it’s understood the Belgian is scouring a number of different leagues across Europe to unearth some hidden talent.

And Sky Germany reporter Florian Plettenberg claims the Light Blues are one of the leading suitors for Kabadayi, with Bayern believed to be open to reaching some form of agreement. It’s claimed discussions could take place around a direct sale, a loan with an option to buy or a straight loan switch alongside a new contract.

Schalke retained an option to buy Kabadayi as part of their loan agreement last term, but they were unable to meet Bayern’s asking price to exercise the clause with “the overall package deemed too expensive” leaving the door open for a move elsewhere.

Kabadayi - under contract at the Allianz Arena until 2025 - is viewed as a rising star and with the Gers’ currently short of options on either flank after Brighton’s Abdallah Sima and Wolves’ Fabio Silva returned to their parent clubs following their respective loan spells, Clement could be willing to explore a potential deal.