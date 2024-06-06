Rangers boss Philippe Clement

Rangers have the chance to add more signings to their ranks this summer

Former Aston Villa, Everton and Aberdeen chief executive Keith Wyness has urged Rangers to get some more their business done early this summer.

The Gers have already landed left-back Jefte from Fluminese and have secured permanent deals for Oscar Cortes and Mohamed Diomande on permanent deals following their loans from Fluminese and Nordsjælland respectively during the second-half of last season.

Wyness, who is 66-years-old, is vastly experienced in Scottish football and believes the Gers need to continue their recruitment drive with some more acquisitions.

Rangers have some Champions League qualifiers coming up in August which is relatively early. Speaking on Football Insider‘s Insider Track podcast, Wyness believes those games are too early on: “This is so unfair in many ways for Scottish clubs.

“Some clubs even have to go into these European qualifiers before they’ve had a pre-season. Rangers will have a few games under their belts, but it’s so tough to play these big games in August.

“Often, they’re up against teams who may have played through the summer. There was the famous game in Luxembourg which Rangers lost not too long ago.

“Rangers, in particular, will start earlier. Do they invest for those games alone and try and get those players up to speed? I wish them luck, of course. But I think they have to take that gamble.

“They’ve got to gamble and get some new players in place, and I’m already seeing some progress in that department.”

Rangers are preparing for their full full campaign under the guidance of Philippe Clement. He was picked as their replacement for Michael Beale in October last year having previously been at Genk, Club Brugge and AS Monaco.

The Gers finished 2nd in the table behind Celtic and also lost to their rivals in the Scottish Cup final. However, they were able to get their hands on the Scottish League Cup after beating Aberdeen at Hampden Park.

Rangers could do with some new signings as they look to win the title next term.

They may also have a few vacancies to fill in their squad with a few players out of contract. John Lundstrum, Kemar Roofe, Borna Barisic, Ryan Jack and Jon McLaughlin all see their deals run out at the end of the month and are due to become free agents.

If they are all to leave, that would free up space and funds for new faces.

Clement has recently shared this transfer update: “You need a core to build on for the future.

“You know the things that have been achieved. If you do it all season like that then everybody would be really happy. With the start last season you have that in your backpack already for the whole year.

“It’s a result of what we have today. You need to look through that and not only think about the negative that we are not champions.