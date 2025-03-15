A Rangers hero is taking no chances over a day Celtic could possibly clinch the title.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

One Rangers favourite is ensuring he’s not in his place of work on a day Celtic could possible be crowned champions.

The Hoops know a win over their rivals this Sunday edges them closer to retaining a title they’ve won every year since 2021. It is also the first Old Firm derby in the league since 2023 that away fans have been allowed to attend.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Victory against Rangers in the big clash followed by wins at home to Hearts and then away at St Johnstone in early April would send the title back to Glasgow’s east end this Spring. Kris Boyd is a favourite of the Rangers support and now a pundit at Sky Sports. He’s making sure he won’t be involved in their coverage of the game as he talked over derby day with Celtic hero Chris Sutton.

No show

Boyd said on the Warm-Up to Sutton about possibly covering the St Johnstone vs Celtic game plus Old Firm battle: ”It’s definitely St Johnstone. I've already taken that off. Yeah, I've taken that off, yeah. I think, what is it, the 6th? You think I want to listen to you? You might take that cardboard, cut it out again. Yeah, 6th of April, I'm off. I'm off, I've already sorted it, I'm off.

“I've read a lot and listened to a lot of people that, you know, in the last few weeks talking about Celtic looking for revenge. I don't think that is the case. Celtic at home have just went out and played their game, even in European football, played the way they want to play, the manner that they want to play, and caused teams problems. He's not going to change, he's not going to motivate these players this week by, well, let's go and get revenge on Rangers.

“It means so much to so many people, Celtic are going to turn up looking for a party and Celtic at home are going to be very difficult, there’s no getting away from it!”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sutton digs a hole

For Celtic legend Sutton, the game is all about putting Rangers in the ground domestically for this campaign. He said: “I’ve just sensed with this Rangers team for a long time, they are a team When the expectation and pressure isn’t really on them, when they’re playing superior teams or strong teams then they do perform and that’s probably the frustrating thing domestically.

“It’s about burying Rangers, isn’t it. I think it’s been difficult for the Celtic players recently, because we all say it, the league is over and yet, you still have to go out and perform and play to a certain level. I don't think Celtic have been at the best in the last couple of games, and yet they've scored 10 goals.

“You know, defensively, I think they've been slightly off. I always think as a player, you want to, you know, you want to get the league won and done as quickly as possible, don't you?”