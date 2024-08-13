The winger is on the Fenerbahce fringes | SNS Group

Rangers had the star previously and he could be set for an English transfer.

Ryan Kent could be set for a move to Ipswich Town as the Rangers hero looks to end his Fenerbahce stint - with a Leeds United move off.

The winger moved to Turkey in 2023 from Ibrox after a successful stint in blue where he won the Premiership title and Scottish Cup, alongside a key role in the run to the Europa League final. He has failed to win regular minutes for the Turkish giant who are now managed by Jose Mourinho and he has been followed by exit rumours for most of his time abroad.

Talk of a move to Lazio collapsed in the winter and now the murmurings are that England could be his destination. Leeds United have been mooted as one potential landing spot but that won’t be happening, as Haber Express claim Kent “sat down at the table with Championship team Leeds United , but the parties could not reach an agreement.”

Now it is looking like it will be Ipswich Town who the winger makes a move to. Kieran McKenna’s men are preparing for a return to the Premier League and are claimed to have targeted the former Rangers star as one man to bolster their attacking arsenal, with it claimed “he is going to the new Premier League team Ipswich Town.”

The report states Ipswich “have put Ryan Kent from Fenerbahçe on their agenda” and that “the yellow-navy team, who accepted the 3 million Euros offered, gave Kent permission to meet with Ipswich Town.” If an agreement is reached, he will head back to England from Turkey to put the finishing touches on his move.