Rangers flop wanted by four clubs and will be sold if 'price tag' is met

Fabio Silva during his Rangers loan. | Getty Images

Rangers signed the striker on loan in the last January transfer window

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Wolves are willing to sell Rangers flop Fabio Silva if his £17million ‘price tag’ is met, as per a report by TEAMtalk. La Liga pair Valencia and Espanyol are said to be keen on snapping him up, whilst Wolfsburg and Genoa have also been credited with an interest.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Gers were given the green light to take the attacker on loan during the second-half of last season. He went on to score four goals in 18 games as they finished 2nd in the table behind Celtic in the end.

Silva, who is 22-years-old, struggled to make the impact he would have wanted to at Rangers. He has since returned to Wolves but his future is up in the air right now.

The Midlands outfit snapped him up as a youngster from Porto back in 2020. The former Benfica academy man has since made 73 appearances in all competitions since his switch to Molineux and has found the net on five occasions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As well as his temporary stint at Rangers, he has also had spells at Anderlecht and PSV to get some experience. His contract with Gary O’Neil’s side runs until June 2026 but his pathway into their starting XI is blocked by the options that they have at their disposal in his position and he has fallen out of favour.

Speaking earlier this summer, Silva reflected on his time at Ibrox: “When I moved to Anderlecht, PSV and Rangers, I looked into their eyes and said, 'Yes, I feel like this is the project for me'. For me, it's all about confidence, I felt like people really believed in me during those loans.

"I think I’m a completely different player when I play with a smile, and when I play with joy and feel that people really love me, then I take my football to another level."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Regarding Rangers’ boss Philippe Clement, he said: "The coach was very important for me, he was always open and we shared ideas. I played on the left wing but it's important for me to play in different positions, it was great. I don't have regrets in life, everything happens for a reason.

"I enjoyed playing at Rangers, I feel more complete after playing in a few different positions and I wouldn’t change anything. It's a new country with new teammates, Rangers are a big team and I liked it. Rangers fans are crazy, they love their football. Those Europa League nights were special, it was great to be in that environment."

He added: “I've felt the impact of [negative comments] in the last month and a half. When I post something, or the club posts something about me on social media, the people really criticise me.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Silva will have learned a lot from his days at Rangers and could do with laying down some permanent roots somewhere else now. He is unlikely to break back into Gary O’Neil’s side next term so cutting ties would be a sensible choice and would suit all parties involved.