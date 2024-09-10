Peter Lovenkrands of Rangers celebrates after scoring during the UEFA Champions League match against Villarreal at Ibrox. | Getty Images

The Danish international reckons his former club will be “itching” to bounce back from their heavy Old Firm defeat

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rangers treble-winning forward Peter Lovenkrands believes his former club should be “itching” to bounce back from their 3-0 Old Firm dismantling against Celtic as domestic action returns following a two-week international break.

Philippe Clement’s side sit fourth in the Premiership table and make the trip to Tayside on Sunday to take on Dundee United at Tannadice, but the Ibrox side could potentially find themselves eight points adrift of their bitter Glasgow rivals and current leaders who are in action at home to Hearts on Saturday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Despite their below-part start to the campaign, former Danish international Lovenkrands - who was part of two successful Gers sides that won the league title on the final day of the season - knows it’s too early to be writing the Gers off so early in the season.

Loading....

The 44-year-old was a fan favourite in Govan between 2000-2006 after winning two league titles, three League Cups and two Scottish Cups, including scoring a dramatic late winner in the 2002 final against Celtic at Hampden Park. He reckons the current crop of players will be desperate to get their season back on track this weekend.

Lovenkrands admitted: “The players will be itching to get back out there and bounce back (from the defeat to Celtic). The main thing will be to just go out there and get a result and hopefully get themselves back on track. There will be a lot of things (that need changed) but it’s not for me to stand here and say what the coach has to do, that wouldn’t be fair. I’ve got my opinions but I’ll keep them to myself.

“It’s about bouncing back, the best way to get the fans back on side is to get results and get back to winning ways, so three points in the next game is all that matters. The fans will be there, like they always are, they will always come in their numbers so it’s just all about bouncing back and getting the win and getting back on track.”