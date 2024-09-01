Former Rangers striker and current Sky Sports pundit Kris Boyd | (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)

The Rangers hero was fizzing after Celtic dismantled his ex-team.

Kris Boyd has been offered a Celtic hug and huddle after going off at the deep end about Rangers derby woes.

The club hero was in an angry mood after goals from Daizen Maeda, Kyogo and Callum McGregor sealed a 3-0 win for Celtic in the Premiership. In the first derby of the season, Rangers were second best and this left Boyd enraged.

He branded their display an embarrassment and in the first of his outbursts, he had a flashback to the disappointing Pedro Caixinha era. Boyd said on Sky Sports: “You don't get time in football. You think Rangers fans are sitting at home absolutely delighted watching Celtic celebrate in front of the TV watching their teams performance there? It is embarrassing. Embarrassing.

"The bookies made Celtic and Rangers the same price as they were under Pedro Caixinha when they came here. That is what they looked like. How many of that Rangers team would get in the Celtic team? None. And that is where you are trying to get to. None of them would get anywhere near it.

"You've got a captain – I know James Tavernier has had his critics over the years – go and show a two minute clip of why Celtic totally dominated that game. It was summed up within two minutes. James Tavernier labouring back when he lost the ball in the middle of the pitch, to Kyogo running the full length to tackling Tom Lawrence. That is the difference.

"Celtic make things happen, Rangers hope things happen. All this 'we are improving, we are improving' it is about time people wise up and realise this isn't going anywhere fast. That was embarrassing today."

Boyd went on a similarly angry rant when it cut back to the studio some time later. Celtic hero Chris Sutton asked Boyd what he meant by saying Rangers boss Philippe Clement has more control at his club than Brendan Rodgers does at Celtic. Sutton then tried to continue a point before Boyd interjected with “stop cutting me off when I am speaking.”

The ex-forward got to the end of his tirade when Sutton goaded him. He simply said “I am going to give you a hug in the car park. We maybe do a huddle.”