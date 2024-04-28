Referee Nick Walsh was criticised by Rangers hero Kris Boyd for a key decision against St Mirren

Kris Boyd has slammed referee Nick Walsh over the “terrible decision” to caution Rangers goalkeeper Jack Butland in Sunday’s 2-1 Premiership win over St Mirren in Paisley.

The Sky Sports pundit laid into the whistler over his call to book the Light Blues No.1 in the second half after he collided heavily with Saints frontman Toyosi Olusanya while attempting a clearance.

Butland was forced to race off his goal line as Olusanya looked to latch onto a long ball over the top with Saints chasing a late equaliser and the Gers stopper managed to get to the ball first before clattering into his on-rushing opponent.

Ref Walsh halted the match in the expectation that it was to check on Olusanya’s condition following the coming together. But the official then brandished a yellow card for Butland and awarded the home side a free-kick.

Stunned former Ibrox star Boyd labelled the decision “an absolute disgrace”, with many onlookers inside the stadium convinced Butland’s momentum had caused him to wipe out Olusanya.

“I must say as well the decision after that to book him was an absolute disgrace," a seething Boyd admitted. "He’s came and cleared it, Olusanya has run into him and Jack Butland has been booked for that? I wouldn’t have liked to see it if that ball had ended up in the back of the net from that free-kick because that was a terrible decision, to be honest.”

Saints manager Stephen Robinson gave his view of the incident when asked if he felt it was worthy of a red card, stating: “I think he’s come out to play the ball. If there’s contact then it’s accidental. I haven’t seen it back, but he’s come out with no malice whatsoever. He was terrific - he kept Rangers in the game with a brilliant save. I don’t think it should be a red card.”