The star won a title at Rangers but is now abroad.

Jose Mourinho is said to have been left furious over Rangers hero Ryan Kent’s refusal to move on from Fenerbahce.

The winger moved to Istanbul in summer 2023 at the end of his terms at Ibrox. He won the Premiership title and Scottish Cup at Rangers while he also played a major role in the Europa League final run during 2022. Just a few months after joining, Kent was already on the Fenerbahce fringes.

That had him linked with moves away in January this year but nothing transpired and he remained for the second half of the season. Former Real Madrid, Chelsea and Man Utd boss Mourinho’s arrival looked to have given him a new lease of life with pre-season involvement.

But the Portuguese gaffer has also decided that he does not see a part for the Rangers hero in his plans. According to Isci Haber, when it came to offers to leave Turkey that were put to Kent, the winger “did not look favourably on the offers that came during the transfer period.”

It is said the former Liverpool prospect is someone “who no one could convince to leave”, having played 19 times with a goal and two assists so far. The report goes on to claim that Kent “angered the Portuguese coach by rejecting the offers.”

Interestingly, it suggests offers from England, Scotland and Saudi Arabia were ‘rejected.’ The likelihood of a team like Aberdeen, Hearts or Hibs being able to afford his wages is low, and former rivals Celtic would also be unlikely to make a move. That would leave Rangers as the possible team that was alluded to but it’s not clear whether or not an Ibrox move for the winger actually occurred.