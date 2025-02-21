The Rangers hero is attracting interest from Everton thanks to work elsewhere in the Premier League.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A Rangers hero has reportedly made his decision on joining Everton with a new era dawning for the Toffees.

Goodison Park is about to be left behind by the Merseyside club who are moving into a new stadium. It’s all part of a major overhaul by new owners, The Friedkin Group, who have appointed David Moyes as manager to replace Sean Dyche. Under Moyes, the club have edged their way to a level of safety in the Premier League.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Now the Moyes revolution could have some new backroom figures put in place, one of which they hope will be David Weir. He is currently technical director at Brighton, and played for Moyes at Everton during the Scotsman’s first stint at the club. Weir featured for Rangers between 2007-2012, winning eight trophies including three league titles.

He returned to the club as Mark Warburton’s assistant and now works behind the scenes in a key role with Brighton, who’s transfer dealings have had much praise in recent years. Everton now want to hire Weir, who has “been identified as a possible replacement for the director of football Kevin Thelwell, who is expected to leave in the summer as part of a major overhaul by new owners.”

However, the director of football role is not for Weir. It is claimed in the Mirror that the ex-Rangers and Scotland man “is set to snub a return to the club from Brighton as technical director.” The report goes on to claim Weir “is understood to have told Brighton that he has no desire to pursue the opportunity, and wants to extend his six-year stay at the club.”

Weir spoke recently of his role at Brighton and what the Seagulls do differently. He told Sky Sports: “I think it is being consistent. Not every signing works because there are a lot of different dynamics. What we do well is give people time. We can afford to be patient, some can’t. The work we did in the winter transfer window was predominantly for the future.”