Rangers' ability to perform against Hibs this weekend has been thrown into doubt.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The pressure for Rangers to perform against Hibs this weekend is monumental as calls for Russell Martin to be axed continue.

The divisive manager was subject to a hostile atmosphere at Ibrox last time out. Rangers suffered a 2-0 defeat to Hearts, extending their winless run in the Scottish Premiership to five games.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fan protest action has been planned for Saturday, when the Gers host Hibs for their Premier Sports Cup quarter-final. With so much unrest at the club, doubt has been cast over Martin and his team once again, with the Hibees tipped to take full advantage of the fragile state Rangers Football Club is currently in.

Cammy Bell says Hibs must ‘prey’ on turbulent Rangers situation

Discussing Rangers’ changes of beating Hibs this weekend, former Ibrox goalkeeper Cammy Bell has cast huge doubt over his old side’s abilities to compete. The 39-year-old believes this could be the perfect opportunity for Hibs to get the result they are hungry for.

“You watch any team that Rangers have played this season and they’ll find a way to score against them because they’ve been so poor defensively. I think when you look at Hearts, the high press, they’re making the players uncomfortable when Russell Martin is playing out from the back,” Bell told the BBC’s Scottish Football Podcast.

“You can clearly see Rangers aren’t comfortable doing that. So I think that’s the way Hibs will approach it, they’ve got the players to do that, they’ve got players with loads of energy and a real quality about them. This is the fixture that Rangers did not want to face this weekend. With everything that’s been going on, Hibs are probably one of the teams you’d pick that you wouldn’t want to face. I think they’re an improving side, I think they’ve added quality to their squad. They’re young, they’re hungry, they’ve got a manager who’s nailed it on and off the pitch.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“They certainly look like a club who are moving in the right direction, so this is a real difficult fixture for Rangers and based on the evidence you’ve seen so far this season, one that they probably won’t get through. There’s not been enough showing for me this season that Rangers can beat Hibs.”

Pressure mounting of Russell Martin

As if the pressure of the occasion wasn’t enough to make Martin sweat on the sidelines, nerves will be amplified from the knowledge that club chairman Andrew Cavenagh has flown in ahead of the Cup cash.

Bell was asked whether he viewed Hibs as the favourites to snatch the win on Saturday, with tensions building in and around Rangers.

“I don’t think they’re favourites, I think they’ll look at this as a huge opportunity and I think everything is playing into their hands.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“They will know that there’s a huge amount of unrest and frustration at Rangers at the moment, so they’ve got to prey on that. So I wouldn’t say they’re favourites but they will certainly realise there’s a massive opportunity there and I think internally they will absolutely fancy their chances.”