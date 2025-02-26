Gary McAllister has been naming his best Scotland internationals.

One of the biggest debates in world football among fans and professionals alike is deciding who reigns supreme as a country’s best all-time player.

While some conversations are typically more straight forward than others, many guarantee a long and heated debate as we travel back through the years to compare achievements and influence.

Scotland have boasted a huge pool of world class men’s and women’s national team players over the years, but how would you rank the all-time top three, five and ten?

Gary McAllister has done exactly that in a recent video as he compares icons of the men’s game and decides who, for him, is the more influential player.

Gary McAllister ranks Scotland icons

The former Motherwell, Leeds United and Liverpool midfielder was faced with the ‘Winner Stays On’ viral challenge with legendary faces of the Scotland men’s national team. OLBG.com presented McAllister with two Scotland icons at a time, tasking the 57-time capped international with choosing one or the other, while the previous winner stays on, as per the name of the game.

Long-time serving Rangers star Ally McCoist made it through several rounds as McAllister picked him above the likes of current Scotland captain Andy Robertson, and Jim Baxter, with his ‘left foot from heaven’. McAllister also ranked McCoist ahead of Gordon Strachan and Billy McNeill.

The latter spent his entire playing career at Celtic before going on to manage them on two separate occasions. McNeill won 31 trophies with the Hoops as a player and manager, including him captaining the legendary Lisbon Lions in their 1967 European Cup triumph.

When given the choice of McCoist or Graeme Souness, the latter edged out the former Rangers star and also beat Billy Bremner and Jimmy Johnstone, according to McAllister’s picks. However, Denis Law found himself in front right near the end as the first Scottish player to win the Ballon d’Or.

However, when it came down to the crunch, McAllister’s top pick was Kenny Dalglish, and he laughed as he ranked the Celtic and Liverpool legend above himself ‘by miles’.

Scotland upcoming Nations League fixtures

Scotland will soon meet with Greece in a Nations League play-off match, after finishing third in their A group. Steve Clarke’s side must beat the B group runners-up in order to remain in the top tier of the tournament.

The fixtures are scheduled for March 20th and 23rd, with the second leg due to take place at Hampden Park. Scotland will enter the clashes following wins against Croatia and Poland to end the campaign with seven points.

Greece are currently 39th in the FIFA world rankings, six above Scotland who are further down in 45th.

Clarke is awaiting news on Ryan Christie, who was forced off during his latest appearance for Bournemouth in the Premier League. Cherries manager Andoni Iraola has confirmed that Christie has been ‘managing a groin issue’ throughout this season and ‘felt something different’ during their clash with Brighton.

As he undergoes assessment, there is anxiety surrounding his fitness and whether it will rule him out of the fast-approaching March fixtures.