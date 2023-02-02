Derek Ferguson is convinced Antonio Colak remains the best forward option at the club, despite Morelos’ return to form.

Alfredo Morelos has scored six goals for Rangers since returning after the World Cup break, but his form in front of goal still isn’t good enough to entice an English Premier League club to sign him, claims ex-Ibrox star Derek Ferguson.

The Colombian has looked a revitalised player since the arrival of Michael Beale as manager back in November and he bagged a double during last night’s convincing 3-0 Premiership win over Hearts at Tynecastle.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Restored to the starting line-up by Beale after a disappointing first half of the season in which the striker’s mentality and fitness was called into question, Ferguson reckons his performance in the capital was the best as he has played for a long time and puts that down to the Englishman’s work on the training pitch.

Alfredo Morelos opened the scoring for Rangers just nine minutes in and they never looked back.

Speculation over his long-term future continues to rumble on as he enters the final few months of his current deal and could be allowed to leave for FREE this summer. Ferguson believes Morelos doesn’t have the talent required to perform at the top level in England.

He told Grosvenor Sport: “The win last night was Rangers’ best performance under Michael Beale. They pounced on Hearts right from the off and the quality of football was exceptional.

Advertisement

“Alfredo Morelos has a good relationship with the manager and Michael Beale is starting to get the best out of him. I still don’t think he’s the best striker at Rangers - for me it’s still Antonio Colak but when Alfredo is fit, he’s a real handful. He’s a happy chappy at the moment and we’re starting to see him getting back to the way he used to be playing.

“When you’re a striker playing for Rangers, you’re always going to get good opportunities to score goals. In England, it’s a different kettle of fish. I’m not quite sure a Premier League team would come in for him but I could see it happening in the Championship.

Advertisement