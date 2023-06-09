FIFA are set to make major alterations to the way the competition operates - with 32 teams to be introduced.

Rangers have a strong chance of receiving a coveted place at the expanded Club World Cup alongside some of the world’s biggest teams in 2025, according to a report.

FIFA are preparing to make several major changes to the way the tournament operates with an increase in the number of participants from seven to 32 teams from six different continents opening the door to the Ibrox club due to their impressive form in Europe in recent seasons.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Sun claim the lucrative competition will have the ‘biggest club prize pot in the history of the game’, which is estimated to be in the region of £50m. It states the international governing body wants as much representation from throughout the world as possible, ensuring the qualification process will be altered.

As things stand, the Light Blues would qualify for one of the 12 European spots on offer based on their co-efficient ranking from the past three years - which includes last year’s run to the Europa League final. However, nothing is guaranteed yet, with next season’s performance in Europe also taken into account.

Real Madrid and Chelsea have already secured their place in two years’ time, with the four Champions League winners from 2021 to 2024 earning automatic places. That leaves a further eight spaces for European sides to take part, with Bayern Munich, Liverpool, Roma, Villareal, PSG, Benfica, Ajax and Rangers currently in line to earn their spot.

The winner of Saturday’s Champions League final between Manchester City and Inter Milan will also join the list. FIFA’s current ruling means that each nation can only be represented by one club. That would see teams with a higher co-efficient than Michael Beale’s side, such as Manchester United, Barcelona, Juventus and Borussia Dortmund, would miss out.

Which teams have already booked their spot in 2025?

Advertisement

Advertisement

11 teams have already booked their place in the 2025 Club World Cup. Those teams are:

Real Madrid (La Liga, Spain)

(La Liga, Spain) Chelsea (Premier League, England)

(Premier League, England) Al Hilal (Saudi Professional League, Saudi Arabia)

(Saudi Professional League, Saudi Arabia) Al Ahly SC (Egyptian Premier League, Egypt)

(Egyptian Premier League, Egypt) Wydad Casablanca (Botola, Morocco)

(Botola, Morocco) Monterrey (Liga MX, Mexico)

(Liga MX, Mexico) Club Leon (Liga MX, Mexico)

(Liga MX, Mexico) Urawa Red Diamonds (J1 League, Japan)

(J1 League, Japan) Seattle Sounders (MLS, United States)

(MLS, United States) Palmeiras (Campeonato Paulista, Brazil)

(Campeonato Paulista, Brazil) Flamengo (Campeonato Carioca, Brazil)

Why are Celtic not involved?

Despite Celtic’s domestic dominance of Scottish football in the previous two years, Rangers would qualify as Scotland’s entrant due to their co-efficient ranking of 38.000 being far superior to Celtic’s 15.000 across the last three seasons. Club Brugge (Belgium) on 35.000, Dinamo Zagreb (Croatia) on 33.00 and Shakhtar Donetsk (Ukraine) on 31.000 pose the biggest threat of overtaking the Gers.