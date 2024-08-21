Portuguese forward Tiago Gouveia celebrates scoring his team's second goal during a league match between SL Benfica and Casa Pia AC | AFP via Getty Images

The Portugal Under-21 international is the latest attacking player to be linked with a move to Ibrox

Rangers have held talks with Portuguese giants Benfica over a move for highly-rated winger Tiago Gouveia as they step up their pursuit to land another attacking option - but it appears there could already be a major stumbling block to overcome.

Gers boss Philippe Clement has added Vaclav Cerny and the returning Oscar Cortes in the wide areas this summer, but it remains a position that requires further depth, especially with Cortes currently on the sidelines. Ross McCausland, Scott Wright and Rabbi Matondo are the other current options available to Clement on either flank, but the latter could be a in line for a possible exit before the end of the window amid strong interest from Leeds United.

A report from Italy has claimed that the Ibrox side have made an enquiry to Fiorentina over Croatian international Josip Brekalo’s situation. And now a fresh transfer link has also emerged. According to Portuguese journalist Bruno Andrade, Rangers are one of THREE clubs to have held discussions with Benfica chiefs regarding Gouveia.

The 23-year old, who has featured in both of the Lisbon club’s Primera Liga matches so far this season, has overall found first-team opportunities hard to come by at the Estadio de Luz. He was previously snapped up from bitter rivals Sporting as a youth prospect and earned a promotion to the senior squad after starring for the B team during the 2021/22 season.

Comfortably on either flank, Gouveia - who played in both legs as a substitute when Benfica defeated Clement’s men in the Europa League last-16 last term, has gained experience on loan at fellow top tier side Estoril, where he featured 29 times and netted five goals. He returned to Benfica last year but made only five league appearances.

It’s now claimed Benfica are “willing to listen to offers” for the former Portuguese Under-21 international and local media outlets are reporting that the Gers face competition from Spanish outfit Villarreal and Anderlecht in Belgium to land the player. However, their is a big hurdle in the way after A Bola reported that Benfica have asked Gouveia's representatives to hang fire on finding him a new club for now at least due to other ongoing transfer business out of the club.

Brazilian winger David Neres looks to be on his way to Napoli, while Benfica are also short of options at right-back. Gouveia featured in that role during pre-season and was on target in his side’s 3-0 win over Casa Pia at the weekend.