Leeds United put Rangers star on transfer radar as replacement for £25m ace with Ibrox man 'expecting' exit
Leeds United have reportedly lined up Rangers star Rabbi Matondo for a transfer move.
It’s been a dramatic summer at the Premiership club, with a move to Hampden due to delayed renovation works at Ibrox coinciding with a major summer overhaul. Experienced stars like Connor Goldson, Borna Barisic and John Lundstram are gone while the likes of Connor Barron, Vaclav Cerny and Jefte have come in.
Now another star could be heading for the exit door in Matondo. According to Football Scotland, English Championship side Leeds United are ready to make a move for the Welsh international, who moved to Glasgow in 2022 following a spell in Belgium on loan at Cercle Brugge from German outfit Schalke.
It is reported by Football Scotland that Matondo “is expecting to be another on the move” from Rangers this summer. Playmakers Todd Cantwell and Ianis Hagi are another two attack-minded stars who are on the fringes and not likely to play a part in plans for the upcoming season.
The report goes on to claim “ there is strong interest from Daniel Farke's Whites” and that “Leeds have been linked with Matondo previously but Football Scotland understands there is legitimate interest this summer as they consider a permanent move as well as a loan with future option.” It could mean that another winger comes into Rangers before the end of the summer.
Matondo himself would have big boots to fill south of the border if he made the move. Leeds are still yet to sign a replacement for winger Crysencio Summerville who joined West Ham for a fee in excess of £25m plus add-ons.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.