The Light Blues injury crisis is laid bare with an entire starting line-up currently on the Ibrox treatment table.

Rangers injury list continues to mount ahead of this weekend’s Viaplay Cup final against holders Celtic as Michael Beale issued his latest squad update.

The Light Blues boss was without a trio of midfielders for Saturday’s 3-0 Premiership win over Livingston at the Tony Macaroni Arena as Malik Tillman, Ryan Jack and John Lundstram visited the club’s treatment table. As things stand, it’s unlikely they will feature in Sunday’s final as the clock continues to countdown towards the Hampden showpiece.

Beale, who remains unbeaten since taking the reigns back in November, hasn’t had his troubles to seek since returning to Ibrox, with a host of key players missing large spells of the campaign which has had a knock-on affect both domestically and in European competition.

The Englishman confirmed on Tuesday that none of his crocked players that missed the trip to West Lothian have trained yet, casting serious doubt over their involvement at the national stadium. Jamaican striker and semi-final hero Kemar Roofe is the latest player to have sustained another setback

Speaking to Sky Sports, Beale said: “None of the boys returned to training today. We know we have a long injury list. We’ve had it for the time I’ve been back here and prior to coming back. I thought the team you saw at the weekend will be very close to the type of team we put out for this cup final. If we get one or two additions back that will be a bonus but I am not counting on it right now.”

Asked if he would take a potential gamble on any of his injured players, the Englishman replied: “Only if I thought they would be able to get through it. It’s a final and I think we live in a fantasy world if we think players lace their boots up every single week in a fantastic physical condition.

“I have 100 per cent faith that one or two will declare themselves fit around Friday or Saturday. Whether they are 100 per cent I will have to make a choice on that. This is why you build a squad and we are quite blessed in terms of the level of player we have that we can call upon.”

Here, we compile a Rangers starting line-up based on the current injury situation, with potential return dates revealed:

Undefined: gallery

1 . Robby McCrorie - Goalkeeper MB (on 12th Feb): “I want to give Robby his opportunity. He will be 25 soon. He’s been in Scotland squads, he’s played in this league for Livingston, played in an Old Firm game and European tie for Rangers. So it’s important I give him an opportunity.” Injury - Knock Photo: Rob Casey - SNS Group Photo Sales

2 . Ridvan Yilmaz - Left-back MB (on 10th Feb): “Ridvan will be about another three weeks and I am looking forward to working with him when he returns to full training.” Injury - Hamstring Photo Sales

3 . Filip Helander - Centre-back MB (on 6th Jan): “Helander is a fantastic player who has sadly been unable to show it with injuries recently. He has to focus on his rehab and at 29, he still has a future ahead of him. He’s in every day working hard.” Injury - Foot Photo: Craig Williamson - SNS Group Photo Sales

4 . John Souttar - Centre-back MB (on 10th Feb): “Souttar is working hard and doing individual work at the moment. We don’t want to rush him back.” Injury - Ankle Photo Sales