The new Rangers manager has said he admires ‘hybrid’ players.

As Rangers enter their latest new managerial era, Danny Rohl already has been given some good news from the medical staff.

Rohl got his second win as Rangers manager last night against Hibs in a 1-0 stuffy victory at Easter Road. Danilo opened the scoring in the first five minutes, which looked all game to be the difference, however disaster struck for the away side when Connor Barron took out Junior Hoilett in the box, but Jack Butland was equal to Jamie McGrath’s penalty.

As the Gers slowly climb up the table, Rohl has been given another boost as an injury-plagued forgotten Rangers man joined training through the week. The player may be of particular use to the German boss if he continues to play five at the back.

Rangers given injury boost as Sterling returns to Murray Park

Ibrox fullback, Dujon Sterling has been sidelined with an achilles tendon issue he picked up in April in a Europa League match against Athletic Club. However, the 26-year old is now back in training for the Govan side and is now just weeks away from match day action.

Sterling, who hinted at a return through Instagram earlier this month is now, has been a solid, reliable figure when called upon since signing from Chelsea in 2023 and has earned the title of ‘utility player’ due to his willingness to play anywhere on the pitch.

Under Philippe Clement, Sterling was deployed at right back, centre back, left back and even in midfield due to his versatility. Most notably, he started in midfield in Rangers’ 3-2 win over Real Betis in a Europa League group stage match in December 2023, where he was one of the best players on the park at the Villamarin Stadium.

Rohl a big fan of ‘hybrid players’

Sterling’s return will be a welcome on by new gaffer, Danny Rohl, as the 36-year old has indicated that he likes players that are versatile. According to The Rangers Review, when asked if he plays with wing-backs, he said: “I think it will be more interesting than how we choose the players in the wing-back position because you can do this with a full-back, you can do it with a winger, you can do it with asymmetric ones like this, I think this is a change and it gives me also the opportunity when you look back to our starting line-up on the weekend.

“Maybe it was not clear if it's a back three or back four, and I think this gives me and my team always the opportunity to switch the formation very quick during the game and it is what I like. I call it always a bit hybrid players, but if you have players on your pitch they can play both positions, then it's perfect because then you can switch the shape without subs.”

The Rangers boss played five at the back in the Hibs victory, showing that if Sterling was fit he would be ideal addition. Both Max Aarons and Jayden Meghoma played as wing backs against the Hibees, with John Souttar, Nasser Djiga and Derek Cornelius behind them.