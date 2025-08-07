Rangers injury news pre-Dundee: 5 players out + 3 doubts for Ibrox showdown

By Alistair Gordon

Sports reporter

Published 7th Aug 2025, 09:00 BST
Updated 7th Aug 2025, 16:30 BST
Injury latest ahead of Rangers against Dundee at Ibrox this Saturday

Rangers’ domestic campaign got off to a horrendous start at Fir Park last week but Russell Martin’s men will look to bounce back this Saturday in their first home game of the season against Dundee.

A late equaliser from Motherwell’s Emmanuel Longelo cancelled out a James Tavernier header in the first half, in what was a disappointing first league match for the new manager.

The Gers now look ahead to Dundee and their new manager, Steven Pressley, who also hasn’t had an easy ride so far in his new job.

Dundee lost their first match to Hibs 2-1 at Dens Park, however the home side did show some signs of improvement after their Premier Sports Cup group stage exit.

Below is the latest injury news from both camps ahead of Saturday’s clash in Glasgow:

Cesar Garza (Dundee) - OUT

He completed the game after a boot to the face from Jack Iredale last week, however has now been ruled out of the Ibrox clash.

Rabbi Matondo (Rangers) - OUT

Winger remains out with knee injury however even if fit would have been unlikely to feature on Saturday.

Charlie Reilly (Dundee) - OUT

Unfortunately for Dundee fans, the midfielder picked up a broken shoulder and will be out for a number of weeks.

Thelo Aasgaard (Rangers) - DOUBT

The man Rangers fans are itching to see get going, is still out with injury he picked up in pre-season.

Simon Murray (Dundee) - DOUBT

The man who has been a thorn in the side of Rangers fans on so many occasions limped off against Montrose a fortnight ago and still may not be ready for Saturday.

Ridvan Yilmaz (Rangers) - OUT

Not injury related but the left back looks to be on his way back to where he came to Rangers from, Besiktas.

Dujon Sterling (Rangers) - OUT

Ruptured achilles still ruling out the utility man until January.

Hamza Igamane (Rangers) - DOUBT

Ruled out of Rangers’ last three matches, with constant murmurs of a move away, there’s no indication he’ll be involved against Dundee.

