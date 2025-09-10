Rangers injury news pre-Hearts: 6 players out + 7 doubts after International break
It has been a disappointing domestic campaign thus far for Rangers, as Russell Martin looks to get his first league win against The Jambos.
The Gers have got four points from four games and currently sit six points behind their Glasgow rivals, Celtic. Rangers drew 1-1 to Motherwell, Dundee and St Mirren in their opening three games respectively. Before the International break, they had a chance to bridge the gap on Brendan Rodgers’ men in the first Old Firm derby of the season, but could only manage a 0-0 draw in what was a lacklustre performance.
As for Hearts, they’ve had a superb start to the season under Derek McInnes as their only defeat has came to St Mirren in the League Cup on penalties. The Jambos have ten points from a possible twelve and currently sit second place in the league table.
As domestic football restarts, here’s a look at the injury news for both Rangers and Hearts, ahead of Saturday’s clash as Russell Martin appears to have near enough a full squad to choose from:
Nico Raskin (Rangers) - DOUBT
The Belgian scored on International duty, playing alongside the likes of Kevin De Bruyne and Thibault Courtois but his future at Ibrox still remians uncertain.
Kieran Dowell (Rangers) - DOUBT
Missed the old firm with a knock but could return this weekend for Russell Martin.
Rabbi Matondo (Rangers) - DOUBT
The Welsh winger looked set for a move away from Ibrox but ended up staying, although has hinted he could be making a return after being injured all pre-season
Dujon Sterling (Rangers) - OUT
Utility man remains sidelined until 2026 with achilles tendon injury he suffered last April.
Christian Borchgrevink (Hearts) - DOUBT
The Norwegian suffered a thigh problem in Hearts’ opening match against Aberdeen but is set to return to training this week.
Kenneth Vargas (Hearts) - DOUBT
Scored during International duty and is set to make a return after a hip injury.
Jamie McCart (Hearts) - DOUBT
Played a bounce game last week and is set to return after damaged ligaments on a pre-season trip to Spain.
Craig Gordon (Hearts) - DOUBT
The veteran goalkeeper has been out for months with a shoulder injury but Derek McInnes ‘will have a chat’ with him to determine whether he’s fit for the game or not.
Ageu (Hearts) - OUT
The Jambos record signing is set to be out for at least a fortnight with a hamstring injury.
Frankie Kent (Hearts) - OUT
Picked up a knee injury in training on Monday and is awaiting scan results.
Callum Nieuwenhof (Hearts) - OUT
Hamstring injury sidelines him until the end of the month.
Ryan Fulton (Hearts) - OUT
Yet another Jambos stopper that remains sidelined.
Finlay Pollock (Hearts) - OUT
Has a hamstring injury which is to keep him out until the end of the month.