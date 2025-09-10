A legendary former Light Blues boss admits he can see why fans aren't happy with Russell Martin

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rangers have been told it's too early to consider sacking head coach Russell Martin, even though his boring style of play is not yielding positive results and winning fans over.

The Englishman remains under pressure after failing to win any of his first four Premiership matches, while an embarrassing 9-1 aggregate defeat to Belgian side Club Brugge in their Champions League playoff tie led a number of supporters to call for Martin to be axed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The goalless Old Firm draw with Celtic before the international break offered him a touch of respite, but failure to beat Hearts at Ibrox this weekend could spell disaster.

And while former Gers boss Alex McLeish can see Martin has a clear plan in mind, he isn't sure whether he has the right players to execute it.

Speaking to PLZ Soccer, McLeish said: “It's very early days to consider sacking the guy. He's got a plan and I hope he's got the players that are able to fulfil that plan, because if you don't have the quality of player to do that, then that's where the problem will come in for him.

“It's really evident if you're going to play the passing game from the back and get to the centre circle then get forced back the way, it really becomes quite intense and boring at times.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Brendan Rodgers needs a more attacking approach at Celtic

Celtic managed to grab the headlines after a woeful end to the transfer window and then stoking fan fury even further by releasing a lengthy club statement late on Saturday evening statement that highlighted no accountability for any wrong doing over the lack of financial spend over the summer.

Question marks over Brendan Rodgers' future have intensified with the Parkhead boss expected to move on from the champions at the end of this season.

McLeish added: “It probably needs more of an attacking strategy from both managers. Brendan knows what Celtic are all about and there's even rumours coming from Celtic that Brendan is ready to go.”