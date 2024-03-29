Back in training after missing Northern Ireland's international friendlies during the break. Short of match fitness, but might make a late cameo appearance from the benchBack in training after missing Northern Ireland's international friendlies during the break. Short of match fitness, but might make a late cameo appearance from the bench
Back in training after missing Northern Ireland's international friendlies during the break. Short of match fitness, but might make a late cameo appearance from the bench

Rangers injury news vs Hibs: 8 players out and 6 doubts as both sides welcome back key stars for Ibrox clash

The injury latest for Rangers and Hibs as both teams prepare to return to Scottish Premiership action this weekend.

Lewis Anderson
By Lewis Anderson
Published 27th Mar 2024, 17:00 GMT
Updated 29th Mar 2024, 19:21 GMT

Rangers are back in Scottish Premiership action on Saturday when they host in-form Hibernian, with the chance to reclaim their place at the top of the table.

With arch rivals and current league leaders Celtic not in action until the following day, Philippe Clement's side can regain top spot for 24 hours at least but they face a tough opponent. The Easter Road outfit have lost just one of their last eight matches, which came against the Ibrox side in a Scottish Cup quarter-final clash earlier this month.

In what is sure to be another thrilling encounter between the sides, Clement has received a major injury boost with FOUR players moving off the treatment table and back on to the training pitch this week following recent spells on the sidelines.

The quartet in question - Dujon Sterling, Abdallah Sima, Ross McCausland and Kieran Dowell - will all hope to play their part this weekend and over the remainder of the season. Here, GlasgowWorld has rounded up the latest injury news from both camps.

Suffered a serious concussion in the last meeting against Rangers. Back in full training this week and seems ready to return. Doubtful it will be from the start.

1. DOUBT: Martin Boyle (Hibs)

Suffered a serious concussion in the last meeting against Rangers. Back in full training this week and seems ready to return. Doubtful it will be from the start.

Hasn't played since January because of a thigh strain. A huge boost for Clement after the forward returning to the training pitch this week

2. DOUBT: Abdallah Sima (Rangers)

Hasn't played since January because of a thigh strain. A huge boost for Clement after the forward returning to the training pitch this week Photo: Mark Runnacles

Turkish left-back is out for at least another week with an injury that Philippe Clement described as 'not long term.'

3. OUT: Ridvan Yilmaz (Rangers)

Turkish left-back is out for at least another week with an injury that Philippe Clement described as 'not long term.'

Continues to be plagued by injury. Sustained an 'overstretch' in the win against Dundee last month.

4. OUT: Luke Amos (Hibs)

Continues to be plagued by injury. Sustained an 'overstretch' in the win against Dundee last month.

Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:Scottish PremiershipHibsPhilippe Clement

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.