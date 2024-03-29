Rangers are back in Scottish Premiership action on Saturday when they host in-form Hibernian, with the chance to reclaim their place at the top of the table.

With arch rivals and current league leaders Celtic not in action until the following day, Philippe Clement's side can regain top spot for 24 hours at least but they face a tough opponent. The Easter Road outfit have lost just one of their last eight matches, which came against the Ibrox side in a Scottish Cup quarter-final clash earlier this month.

In what is sure to be another thrilling encounter between the sides, Clement has received a major injury boost with FOUR players moving off the treatment table and back on to the training pitch this week following recent spells on the sidelines.

The quartet in question - Dujon Sterling, Abdallah Sima, Ross McCausland and Kieran Dowell - will all hope to play their part this weekend and over the remainder of the season. Here, GlasgowWorld has rounded up the latest injury news from both camps.

1 . DOUBT: Martin Boyle (Hibs) Suffered a serious concussion in the last meeting against Rangers. Back in full training this week and seems ready to return. Doubtful it will be from the start.

2 . DOUBT: Abdallah Sima (Rangers) Hasn't played since January because of a thigh strain. A huge boost for Clement after the forward returning to the training pitch this week Photo: Mark Runnacles

3 . OUT: Ridvan Yilmaz (Rangers) Turkish left-back is out for at least another week with an injury that Philippe Clement described as 'not long term.'