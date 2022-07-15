Rangers ‘interested’ in £8.4m West Ham and Torino target, while Tillman deal nears

Romania media site ProSport is reporting that the Govan giants could make a move for FCSB - formerly known as Steaua Bucharest - midfielder Darius Olaru.
The 24-year-old improved during the course of the 2021/22 campaign and, according to the website, has attracted the eye of clubs including West Ham United and Torino.
Most Popular
However, whichever club does make a move for the Romanian international will have to fork out the big bucks.
It is understood that their controversial owner, Gigi Becali, wants around £10 euros (£8.4m) for his star player.
One move that is looking more likely is Rangers signing Bayern Munich’s 20-year-old attacking midfielder, Malik Tillman, on loan.
According to various media outlets, the Gers are closing in on a loan deal to bring the promising youngster to Ibrox.
If the move does go through, it would Rangers’ fifth signing of the summer.
Giovanni van Bronckhorst added Welsh winger Rabbi Matondo to his squad earlier this week, following on from the arrivals of Tom Lawrence, Antonio Colak and John Souttar.