Rangers ‘interested’ in £8.4m West Ham and Torino target, while Tillman deal nears

Rangers scouts are ‘interested’ in a Romanian midfielder who has also caught the eye of West Ham United and Torino, according to reports.

Romania media site ProSport is reporting that the Govan giants could make a move for FCSB - formerly known as Steaua Bucharest - midfielder Darius Olaru.

The 24-year-old improved during the course of the 2021/22 campaign and, according to the website, has attracted the eye of clubs including West Ham United and Torino.

Malik Tillman could soon be at Ibrox.

However, whichever club does make a move for the Romanian international will have to fork out the big bucks.

It is understood that their controversial owner, Gigi Becali, wants around £10 euros (£8.4m) for his star player.

One move that is looking more likely is Rangers signing Bayern Munich’s 20-year-old attacking midfielder, Malik Tillman, on loan.

According to various media outlets, the Gers are closing in on a loan deal to bring the promising youngster to Ibrox.

If the move does go through, it would Rangers’ fifth signing of the summer.