The right-back helped his team mates on their way to a stunning result after slotting home a 38th minute spot-kick

James Tavernier believes the job is only half done after Rangers recorded one of the most memorable results in their European history by overpowering Borussia Dortmund 4-2 in Germany.

The Light Blues captain opened the scoring from the penalty spot against the Bundesliga giants in the first-half to set his team mates on course for a sensational result inside the Westfalenstadion.

Despite their being only 10,000 fans inside the ground due to Covid restrictions, the home crowd made their feelings clear at the full-time whistle as the delirious small band of travelling supporters celebrated with their heroes.

Rangers captain James Tavernier opened the scoring against Hibs at Ibrox with a fifth minute penalty kick. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)

Tavernier told BT Sports: “We are really happy with the result, but we know it’s only halfway there.

“We can take the positives out of tonight but obviously we are a bit disappointed to concede the two goals.

“We have put ourselves in a really good position and we controlled the game as best we could and limited their chances.

“We were really effective on the break and we got the goals, so we’re really happy.

“I thought all the boys performed really well, including the boys that came on, but the starting lads did really well to provide us the platform we needed.

“I didn’t see the penalty decision for the handball, but that’s the benefit of having VAR. There was another set-piece as well, which we’ve been working hard on and it came through today to put us in a good position.