The Light Blues will take a two-goal advantage into the second leg at Ibrox next Thursday after a sensational display in Germany

Rangers produced a scintillating performance to overcome Borussia Dortmund 4-2 and put them firmly in the driving seat for a place in the Europa League last-16.

In what turned out to be arguably the Ibrox club’s greatest ever European victory on their travels, Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s pinned the Bundesliga giants back inside their own half from the first whistle in Germany.

This was a simply heroic display from the Light Blues as goals from James Tavernier, Alfredo Morelos, John Lundstram and Dan-Axel Zagadou’s own goal cancelled out impressive strikes from Jude Bellingham and Raphael Guerreiro.

Rangers' English midfielder John Lundstram celebrates in front of the delirious travelling fans.

The 500 travelling supporters inside one of the most atmospheric arenas in world football were treated to a performance for the ages from their heroes.

After all, this was a Dortmund’ side that possessed an abundance of talent and have so often dined at Europe’s top table.

GlasgowWorld rates how Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s side performed:

ALLAN McGREGOR - 7

Making his 100th European appearance. Called into action for the first time after 15 minutes to keep out Zagadou’s header from a corner. Could do little to prevent strikes from Bellingham’s and Guerreiro. Cautioned for time-wasting late on.

JAMES TAVERNIER - 9

A sublime display from the Gers captain. Rampaged forward at every opportunity and looked to set up attacks. Part of a strong Rangers press and held his nerve from the penalty spot by sending Kobel the wrong way.

CONNOR GOLDSON - 7

Allowed Zagadou a free header early on but barring that blip, the former Brighton centre-back was fairly solid. Wayward pass allowed Dortmund the opportunity to score their second goal after 82 minutes.

CALVIN BASSEY - 8

A huge night for the 22-year-old Nigerian back at centre-half due to an injury to Leon Balogun. Looked very composed and nullified any potential threat Dortmund had in the first-half. Belief grew in the second half.

BORNA BARISIC - 7

Has flattered to deceive in recent weeks and was present with a glorious chance to open the scoring after being played in by Kent but the Croatian fired straight at the keeper. Caught wrong side of Brandt but recovered to hook ball off the line.

Dortmund's goalkeeper Gregor Kobel is left helpless as Rangers score four goals.

RYAN JACK - 9

Considering the midfielder hasn’t played much football of late, this was an incredible performance. Full of energy and dictated proceedings alongside Lundstram. Varied range of passing was a joy to watch. Constantly winning the ball back before taken off as a precaution in the closing stages.

JOHN LUNDSTRAM - 8

Opportunities have been limited this season by emphasised why Steven Gerrard was so keen to bring him to Ibrox with a commanding display. Wiped out Bellingham in the early stages and worked tirelessly in the middle of the park and denied the Dortmund players space to create. Brilliant finish to net his side’s third goal.

JOE ARIBO - 7

A quiet start to the match by his glancing header allowed Morelos to stroke home Rangers’ second goal. Had a low drive fizz narrowly wide of the target and can be satisfied with another decent night’s work.

SCOTT ARFIELD - 7

Worked his socks off and helped Jack and Lundstram to stifle Dortmund’s midfield. Canadian tired in the second half and was replaced after 66 minutes.

RYAN KENT - 10

All-round display was outstanding. His pace, passing and direct running caused the Dortmund defence endless problems. Heavily involved in his side’s third and fourth goals, setting up Lundstram and winning possession back inside the opposition half.

ALFREDO MORELOS - 10

Rangers' Alfredo Morelos, left, is mobbed by his team-mates after he scored his side's fourth goal during the Europa League tie in Dortmund.

Stepped up to the mark on the big stage once more with another imperious display. Hold up play was superb, led from the front and pressed the Dortmund players high up the pitch. Unlikely to score many easier goals than his back-post tap in.

SUBS

JAMES SANDS - 5

Came on to replace Arfield after 66 minutes and formed a back three alongside Goldson and Bassey as Rangers looked to protect their two-goal lead.

AARON RAMSEY -3

Replaced Aribo with five minutes remaining and helped see out the game.

GLEN KAMARA - 3

Brought on for the tiring Jack in the final five minutes and helped shore things up in the midfield.

SCOTT WRIGHT - 1

On to run down the clock in the dying moments.