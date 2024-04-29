Rangers star addresses summer transfer speculation - insisting 'it's definitely not the first time'
Rangers captain James Tavernier has shrugged off transfer speculation linking him with a move to Saudi Arabia and a potential reunion with Steven Gerrard - insisting “it’s definitely not the first time” he’s heard such rumours.
Reports last week indicated that Al Ettifaq boss Gerrard was eyeing a summer swoop for the Ibrox club’s highest-ever scoring defender and fellow defensive partner Connor Goldson.
Both players are contracted for a further two years, meaning the Light Blues could demand a significant fee from the big-spending Saudi outfit if they were to receive bids.
But right-back Tavernier has dismissed any talk of a possible exit, claiming his full focus is on finishing the season with more silverware by pipping Celtic to the Premiership title and then beaten their Glasgow rivals in the Scottish Cup Final at Hampden to secure a domestic treble.
“It’s definitely not the first time that there’s been speculation or that Saudi Arabia has been brought up,” he admitted. “I think it’s been the past year that’s been around. I’ve been reading what’s been said lately and I think Connor has been tagged on the list with that.
“It’s football. There’s always going to be speculation. I’m contracted to Rangers for another two years after this and I’m full focused on what I have to do this season.
“Then I’ll focus on what’s to come next season and I think the gaffer has come out and said that I’m a big part of his plans and it’s obviously nice when you hear that. My focus is on Rangers and I’m contracted here.”
Tavernier was speaking after being nominated for PFA Player of the Year, voted for by his fellow professionals.
