Hot or Cold? Rangers January transfer rumours ranked from likely to unlikely - including Lawrence Shankland
We rate Rangers' chances of finalising deals for the following list of players linked with the club so far this month...
Rangers transfer rumours have been rife since the January transfer window opened - but many appear to be falling by the wayside at present.
The Ibrox club have been linked with numerous players, but as of yet no deals are in the offing. Firstly, the excitement around the potential arrival of a one-time £33million striker - currently earning £60,000 per week in Turkey - was quickly extinguished and the club have since declared they have no interest in some of the names touted for a move to Govan.
The latest talent to have been downplayed by the Gers is South African playmaker Tashreeq Matthews, with no approach to be made on that front. Barring the arrival of Fabio Silva on loan from Wolves, nothing is concrete.
Here, GlasgowWorld rates the chances of each player linked with Rangers so far this month and assess whether a potential transfer could be in the pipeline: