Hot or Cold? Rangers January transfer rumours ranked from likely to unlikely - including Lawrence Shankland

We rate Rangers' chances of finalising deals for the following list of players linked with the club so far this month...

Lewis Anderson
By Lewis Anderson
Published 12th Jan 2024, 19:00 GMT
Updated 12th Jan 2024, 19:05 GMT

Rangers transfer rumours have been rife since the January transfer window opened - but many appear to be falling by the wayside at present.

The Ibrox club have been linked with numerous players, but as of yet no deals are in the offing. Firstly, the excitement around the potential arrival of a one-time £33million striker - currently earning £60,000 per week in Turkey - was quickly extinguished and the club have since declared they have no interest in some of the names touted for a move to Govan.

The latest talent to have been downplayed by the Gers is South African playmaker Tashreeq Matthews, with no approach to be made on that front. Barring the arrival of Fabio Silva on loan from Wolves, nothing is concrete.

Here, GlasgowWorld rates the chances of each player linked with Rangers so far this month and assess whether a potential transfer could be in the pipeline:

LIKELY - No official move has been lodged for the frontman after he was 'offered' to Rangers. Currently out on loan at Istanbul Basaksehir but isn't playing much and Forest are supposedly considering their options for him. The players would be keen on a move to Ibrox if a firm offer is received.

1. Emmanuel Dennis -Nottingham Forest

VERY UNLIKELY - The Scotland Under-21 international has reportedly 'agreed terms' to join French Ligue 1 giants Marseille, meaning Rangers look set to miss out on his signature. Talks are said to be at an advanced stage and a £4.3m deal could be formally concluded imminently.

2. Josh Doig - Hellas Verona

VERY UNLIKELY - Philippe Clement's efforts to sign the Belgian international striker have fallen through. Discussions have collapsed over the last 48 hours, ensuring Rangers will turn their attention to other attacking targets.

3. Michy Batshuayi - Fenerbahce SK

IN THE BALANCE - Dutch full-back viewed as an alternative for Ridvan Yilmaz who is expected to depart Rangers, but his parent club are set to play hardball. A new deal is claimed to be on the table for the 26-year-old who is free to speak to other clubs this month with his deal expiring in the summer.

4. Gijs Smal - FC Twente

