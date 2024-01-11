The Fenerbache forward was linked with a possible switch to Ibrox but that now looks unlikely.

Rangers supporters would understandably have been excited yesterday when reports first emerged that former Chelsea striker Michy Batshuayi could be moving to Ibrox this month.

The Belgian international, who the Blues spent £33 million to sign back in 2016, is by far the biggest name to be linked with the Glasgow club so far in the January transfer window. It was reported that Philippe Clement's side were 'leading the chase' for the 30-year old ahead of English Premier League side Everton.

However, new reports have now claimed that it is unlikely the Fenerbache forward will be joining Rangers this month. According to Inside Futbol, who reference Belgian journalist Sacha Tavolieri, the Glasgow club have indeed been offered the chance to sign Batshuayi this month but they have 'no solid intention' of pursuing a deal at present.

That is due to the one time Borussia Dortmund man's massive wage with the Turkish giants, reported to be €3.5 million per year with his contract due to expire this summer. However, he apparently remains on Rangers 'list of options' this month, as they look to add another striker, if the situation does change.

The article claims that: " At present Rangers consider that sum to be too high and are not minded to make a move for Batshuayi. The Gers though will likely see if the situation changes."