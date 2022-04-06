Veteran frontman Defoe decided to hang up his boots last month at the age of 39 due to injury-related issues

Jermain Defoe has revealed he had “switched off” as a player by the time Giovanni van Bronckhorst was appointed Rangers manager last year.

The veteran striker was handed a player/coaching role by previous Ibrox boss Steven Gerrard at the start of the season but would later be stripped of that role following the Dutchman’s arrival.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Defoe admits he got on well with Van Bronckhorst but reckons his influence on the training ground meant that he began to wind down “mentally” from what is required to be a regular first-team starter for Rangers.

Jermain Defoe

Speaking to Rio Ferdinand Presents, he said: ““I went from a player to player/coach. With me it is football, train, recover, get ready for the game.

“If I am a player/coach, where do I do my coaching? I try to tick all the boxes in terms of preparation and recovery - all that sort of stuff.

“There were certain days when I’d finish training and I felt like should I be taking the forwards doing a bit of finishing.

“I did it a few times then it was ‘or should I be inside, getting a massage?’.

“He (Steven Gerrard) said listen the club obviously want to give you that role to help you with the transition but I understand how difficult it can be.

“Because I was doing both I wasn’t playing much and I think you switch off a little bit mentally.

“I wasn’t playing for ages, then a new manager came in, Giovanni van Bronckhorst came in, we spoke about asking questions so I sat down in his office and I knew he played for Barcelona so I was like talk to me about the philosophy and the training, all that sort of stuff.

Rangers manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst celebrates at the full-time whistle after his team's 2-1 win over Dundee at Dens Park. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)

“He was unbelievable to be honest, very approachable, because I know you want to do the coaching but I just feel like in terms of playing I had just switched off, it was difficult.”