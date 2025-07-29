John Lundstram is a free agent after leaving Turkish side Trabzonspor | Getty Images

A member of Rangers’ last Scottish Cup winning squad is on the move this summer

Former Rangers fan favourite John Lundstram has reportedly become a free agent after making the shock decision to leave Turkish side Trabzonspor this summer.

The 31-year-old, who came through the Everton academy, joined the northeastern Turkish side just 12 months ago on a free transfer following the expiration of his contract at Ibrox. He enjoyed a solid season at Papara Park and played regularly, featuring 44 times across all competitions last season while chipping in with four goals and one assist.

Why John Lundstram is leaving Trabzonspor

John Lundstram, who linked up with Borna Barisic while making the transfer to Turkey, helped Trabzonspor achieve a seventh place finish last year while they also reached the final of the Turkish Cup. However, it marked the club’s worst league finish since 2016 and was marred by various changes away from the pitch as three different managers took charge over the course of the campaign.

They are currently managed by Fatih Tekke but it appears Lundstram is not a major part of his plans next season. Turkish Super Lig clubs are only permitted to have a certain number of overseas players in their squads and Lundstram had been previously namechecked as one foreign player who could be moved on to make way for new recruits this summer. Karadeniz de Sonnokta broke news that Lundstram had walked out of the club’s pre-season camp before its conclusion on Sunday to confirm his decision to quit the club.

What next for John Lundstram?

John Lundstram played 153 times in the heart of midfield for Rangers and on the whole was viewed as a popular player with supporters. He won the Scottish Cup and League Cup during his time at Rangers and many were disappointed to see him not extend his stay after making the Team of the Year in his final campaign in Glasgow.

His stay in Turkey has been short-lived and it appears likely that his next move will see him return to English football to compete in the Championship. Hull City are reported by Sun Sport to be the early favourites to get a deal done and it’s thought that talks between the Liverpudlian’s representatives and the Humberside club are ongoing at present. Lundstram has previously played at Championship level with the likes of Sheffield United, Blackpool and Yeovil Town while he’s also played for Doncaster Rovers, Leyton Orient and Oxford United during his career.