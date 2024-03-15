Connor Goldson of Rangers is seen at full time

John Souttar admits the anguish of Rangers' Europa League exit will linger for several days - but insists they can't feel sorry for themselves ahead of a quickfire return to league action on Sunday.

A composed Rafa Silva finish consigned Philippe Clement's side to a disappointing last-16 exit at Ibrox following a thrilling two-legged encounter against the Portuguese champions.

Their focus now shifts back on clinching domestic silverware and the Light Blues remain in a strong position to add to their League Cup success earlier in the season with a trip to Dundee up next.

Scotland international Souttar, who put in a man of the match performance against Benfica, confessed the Rangers dressing room were devastated at full-time because they had high hopes of progressing as far as possible in the competition.

"As you can imagine we've just been knocked out of Europe so it wasn't great," he replied when asked about the dressing room mood following the defeat. "It's fresh so the boys are gutted with the effort put in over two legs. Both teams had chances and especially on the ball, we played well tonight. On another night we could've come out with it but goals win games and unfortunately, they've taken theirs and we didn't."

Rangers controlled plenty of the ball at a rain-soaked Ibrox while struggling to create many clear-cut opportunities. Silva's goal just after the hour mark decided a tight game to send Roger Schmidt's side into the last eight.

"They're a top side and we can't forget that. I'm sure in the coming days when we look back it will feel better. Just now it's raw and fresh," Souttar added, with his team mates returning to domestic action in under 72 hours with a visit to Dens Park. "Maybe in a few days (it will give us more motivation) but just now it's a sore one for the boys. Nights like tonight you want to go through and win. There were moments we could've but goals win games.