A Rangers star has impressed an Ibrox legend.

Kenny Miller says Rangers can now expect a good fee for Ridvan Yilmaz if he does move on this summer.

The left-back has been linked with moves back to Turkey at times this season, having joined the Light Blues from Besiktas in 2022. After a slow start in Glasgow, Yilmaz has established himself as a regular under Philippe Clement, amid experienced left-back Borna Barisic coming out of contract this summer.

Former striker Kenny Miller has been impressed by the 22-year-old since his emergence into regular plans. The star with six caps for Turkey has played 26 times this season and his initial fee that brought him to Rangers was in the region of £3.4m, and Miller says if he is to go at some stage, he will go for good money.

He told Clyde SSB: “It’s taken him a bit of time to settle because it did look like he was going to be leaving in January. There’s two things there.

"He’s either going to be the number one left-back when Barisic leaves… or in the summer that transfer value could have driven up because he’s performing to such a high level at this moment, domestically and in Europe.

"If anybody is looking at him then Rangers might get that transfer fee back that they did there, which was quite a hefty fee at the time.”

