Philippe Clement gestures on the sidelines during the UEFA Europa League last 16 first leg football match between SL Benfica and Rangers

Sir Kenny Dalglish reckons a Rangers Treble is ON - as the Liverpool icon makes a Europa League prediction.

The former striker was watching on over Thursday's action in the second-tier European competition. As Liverpool smashed Sparta Prague 5-1, he noted a 2-2 draw in Lisbon between the Light Blues and Portuguese heavyweights. Tom Lawrence and Dujon Sterling goals were cancelled out by an Angel Di Maria penalty plus a Connor Goldson own goal.

Benfica have never lost at home in this competition, so a draw sets Rangers up nicely for a home return, with four stars catching his eye. Dalglish reckons they will get through the last 16 and into the Europa League quarter-final stage, but with three trophies to play for and the Viaplay Cup already bagged, the Scotland icon reckons a Treble like Celtic did domestically last season is a realistic Rangers possibility. Hibs host Philippe Clement's in the Scottish Cup quarter-final on Sunday.

He wrote in the Sunday Post: "Rangers produced another impressive result in Europe with their 2-2 draw in Benfica. It sets them up nicely to finish the job at Ibrox on Thursday evening to book a place in the quarter-finals of the tournament. Sure, it will not be easy as, despite going through a tough period, the Portuguese are still a very capable side.

"But there is a resilience in Philippe Clement's team and he is getting players to perform at a level they weren't showing prior to his arrival. The Europa League level seems to suit Gers perfectly and that's why you have to make them slight favourites to progress.

"Before they play that tie, they will be at Easter Road this afternoon for a match against Hibs. A place in the semi-final of the Scottish Cup is at stake. There is so much to play for. If Rangers win this evening - and I wouldn't take victory for granted against a resurgent Hibees side - then there will be plenty of talk of a Treble.

"Rangers are the only side who can complete a clean sweep of domestic trophies. It will be far from easy for to them to do it, but it is not impossible. The players will feel they can win every game and rightly so. I've never met a player that doesn't feel his team can win.

"And I never went into a match as a player or manager thinking we couldn't defeat the opposition. Sure, you won't hear any Rangers player talking about a Treble at the moment and that is fair enough. But they have the talent in the squad to do really well between now and the end of the season.