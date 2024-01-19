Rangers ran out 1-0 winners in their last clash with Dumbarton in April 2016 - here's the full starting line up that played that day

Rangers will make the short trip to SPFL League Two promotion contenders Dumbarton in one of the standout fixtures of the Scottish Cup fourth round this weekend.

The Ibrox side have won Scottish football's most prestigious knockout competition 34 times in their history, with their latest triumph coming against Hearts in season 2021/22.

Dumbarton, nicknamed 'The Sons', have tasted success on just one occasion back in 1883 following a thrilling 2-1 replay win against local rivals Vale of Leven in front of 8,000 spectators at Hampden Park.

Stevie Farrell's side are bidding to pull off a major shock upset against the Gers on home soil, with a capacity crowd expected to 2,020-seater venue. But they will be firmly up against it when the Scottish Premiership giants rock up on Saturday evening.

The upcoming cup tie marks the 52nd meeting between the two sides with Rangers holding the upper hand. The most recent clash between the teams saw Rangers emerge 1-0 winners courtesy of James Tavernier's goal at Ibrox in a league encounter back April 2016, a result which sealed the Scottish Championship title and promotion back to the top-flight of Scottish football for Gers.

Here, we take a look at the Rangers starting line-up used by manager Mark Warburton on that occasion and where they are now:

1 . GK - Wes Foderingham Now aged 33, the experienced shot-stopper currently plays for Premier League strugglers Sheffield United. In his fourth season at Bramall Lane.

2 . RB - James Tavernier A club stalwart. Current first-team captain for Rangers in what is his NINTH season at Ibrox.

3 . RCB - Rob Kiernan English central defender retired from professional football in April last year due to a hip injury after a spell with Orange County in America.