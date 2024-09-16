Ally McCoist has delivered his verdict on Rangers pre-season preparations | Getty Images

Rangers record goalscorer admits he wouldn’t be against the South African based businessmen returning as chairman

Ally McCoist reckons the possible return of Dave King as Rangers chairman would be the best option to help fix a number of club issues - but insists he’s doubtful of the investment the South African hinted at in his two-year plan.

The Castlemilk-born businessman - who was in the Ibrox hotseat between 2015 and 2020 - has confirmed his intention to return following John Bennett’s shock decision to step down on health grounds. And the club’s record goalscorer admits he wouldn’t be opposed to King making a comeback.

The Gers hero has been left disappointed by the “state” his old club are in at present as the board now search to find Bennett’s permanent successor as well as appoint a new chief executive after James Bisgrove sudden exit for the Middle East.

King is convinced the Glasgow giants need fresh leadership and is proposing he guides them through the first two years of that. Speaking on talkSPORT, McCoist believes the 60-year-old is the “tried and tested” solution and would be the right man to steady the ship in Govan, although he doesn’t expect major investors to plough cash in from the likes of Saudi Arabia or the US as King had indicated.

“We've got to do something,“ McCoist admitted. “We have to, the first thing I would like to do is echo the views and wish John Bennett a return to full health. He is a good man and that is the most important thing. At this moment in time, we have no chairman, James Bisgrove left for Saudi Arabia, you have got to say, the club is in a state, it is in a state.

“Dave King has come in before, and grabbed the club by the scruff of the neck, shook it around, and turned it around. But can he do it again? At this moment in time, I think he is probably our best option. We are not going to get any Arab Sheikh coming over, I don't see it happening.

“From where I am sitting, the best option would be to go with another tried and tested, He has been there before and had success. It would be a gamble, no matter who comes in, but I think someone like Dave King, who has had a proven track record, would be good.”