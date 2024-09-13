Famous faces from the world of Scottish football were spotted dining at a popular Glasgow Italian restaurant

A who’s who of familiar faces from Scottish football were spotted dining at a popular Glasgow Italian restaurant near Charing Cross.

The likes of Ally McCoist was pictured alongside his former Rangers teammate Ian Durrant as well as Walter Smith’s former assistant Archie Knox at Caprese Don Costanzo.

Other famous faces from the world of Scottish football were also in their company as Chick Young, Andy Cameron and Jonathan Watson were photographed alongside them.

Supplied

Taking to social media, Caprese Don Constanzo said: “Was great to see the guys back in again last week!”

Caprese Don Costanzo on Woodside Crescent is no stranger to welcoming famous faces from the world of football as Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers, Philippe Clement and Joe Hart have been pictured after enjoying a meal at the restaurant.