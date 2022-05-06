Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Former Rangers captain Richard Gough admits he had a tear in his eye after watching his old team reach the Europa League final by disposing of RB Leipzig at Ibrox.

Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s men overcame a 1-0 first-leg deficit by roaring to a 3-1 success on Thursday night to set up a trip to Seville to face Eintracht Frankfurt on May 18.

Several members of the Gers’ squad dedicated the victory to long-serving kit man Jimmy Bell, who died suddenly at the age of 69 earlier this week.

John Lundstram came in for praise from Giovanni van Bronckhorst. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)

Gough, who led Rangers to a record-equalling nine consecutive Premiership titles and on the cusp of a European Cup final, declared he was emotional at the full-time whistle.

Speaking to BBC Radio Scotland this morning, he said: “I’m still pinching myself. I came in on Wednesday night from San Diego and I was at the game.

“I did some work in the fan zone and I could feel the emotion. It was an emotional night because of Jimmy Bell as well.

“The team were absolutely fantastic.

“I played at Ibrox on some huge nights, notablly Marseille, Leeds United, winning league titles, but honestly last night was as loud as I’ve heard the place.

“I have never heard anything like it before. It was spine-tingling to be there.

Rangers' Connor Goldson with former player Richard Gough

“I am so proud of the team, I am so proud for the supporters of our club. I was standing with John Greig and I must admit we both had a wee tear in our eye.

“A remarkable achievement from the team and the club from where we were. I don’t think any Rangers supporters saw us masking a European final for a while.”

Gough’s former Ibrox team-mate Ally McCoist reflected on the club’s journey from the bottom tier of Scottish football, which he embarked on as manager, to where they find themselves now.

The Gers’ all-time record goal scorer was on punditry duty on BT Sport last night and joined in on the emotional post-match celebrations with a boisterous capacity crowd.

He branded the club’s revival a fairytale, insisting: “I can’t tell you how proud I am of that team, those players, those fans.

“I have seen victories over Dynamo Kiev and Leeds United when the atmosphere was the best but that will take some beating.

“That performance, to a man, every one of them should be so proud of themselves.

Calvin Bassey, pictured celebrating after Rangers had clinched their place in the Europa League final, has been tipped to reach the highest level of the game by his central defensive partner Connor Goldson. (Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)

“Nine years ago we were playing East Stirlingshire in the Third Division - now we’re in a European final! It’s been all about stages and steps on the journey back.

“We were playing against one of the top teams in Ibrox that spend £50-60million on players.