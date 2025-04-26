Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The latest Celtic and Rangers news and transfer reports ahead of the Scottish Premiership action this weekend.

Celtic could wrap up the Scottish Premiership title this weekend, leaving just the Scottish Cup final to be played against Aberdeen.

As we prepare for another weekend of domestic action, with the opening of the summer transfer window on the horizon, we’ve outlined some of the latest news stories and transfer rumours for Celtic and Rangers.

Ahead of what could be another trophy-claiming day at Tannadice for Celtic, take a look at the latest headlines below.

Rangers ‘likely to lose’ rising star this summer

Rising young Rangers star Oliver Goodbrand is likely to leave Ibrox this summer following interest from Newcastle United. That’s according to Record Sport, who report that the Premier League side are ‘closing in’ on a deal for the 16-year-old.

Goodbrand has emerged as a top target for Newcastle’s rising talent pool as he looks ahead to his professional career. The impressive teenager can sign professional terms with Rangers this season but the club are ‘likely to lose him’ to Eddie Howe and co.

Newcastle are willing to pay training compensation to the Light Blues if he does opt to join the Magpies this summer. They would need to sign him on an initial scholarship deal, though, as he cannot sign professional forms in England until he turns 17.

Goodbrand has been offered a contract by Rangers but it is looking increasingly likely that he will move on at the end of the season to pursue a new challenge.

Jamie Carragher’s first impression of Van Dijk at Celtic

Former Celtic defender Virgil van Dijk has committed to a new deal with Premier League champions elect Liverpool. After ongoing rumours surrounding his future, the Dutch international and Reds captain has finally penned a new contract.

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher is a huge fan of Van Dijk but has admitted he wasn’t totally sold on him when he watched him play for the Hoops.

Speaking on the Stick to Football podcast, Carragher reflected on his visit to watch Celtic play Ajax in the Champions League during the 2013/14 season.

“I didn’t really know too much about Van Dijk. And I think Steve Bruce might have been manager of Hull or someone near them,” the former centre-back said. “And there was a few people watching Van Dijk, and I watched him in the game.

“I’m not going to sit here and say, ‘Oh, they should have signed him’. He almost looked too big, at that time. Do you know what I mean? So you’re thinking, ‘Can he move? Because he almost played that cool and that sort of slow motion. And teams were watching him, and obviously just didn’t want to take a chance.”

Van Dijk made 115 appearances for the Hoops after his reported £2.6 million move to Glasgow from Dutch outfit Groningen in 2013. Celtic then made significant profit on the sale of the Netherlands international, selling him to Southampton for £13 million.

Van Dijk has since been subject to a previous world record transfer fee, signing for Liverpool following their impressive £75 million bid in 2017.