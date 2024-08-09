Tyrese Campbell has been linked with Rangers this summer | Getty Images

It’s claimed the English second tier club are ‘leading the race’ to sign the former Stoke City frontman

Rangers target Tyrese Campbell is ready to snub a potential summer move to Ibrox with Sheffield United his preferred next destination, according to reports.

The 24-year-old striker is a free agent following his release by Stoke City at the end of last season, bringing the curtain down on an eight-year association with the EFL Championship club. His availability had alerted multiple clubs including the Ibrox side, but it now appears he looks set to remain in the English second tier.

Sheffield United are understood to be closing in on the player’s signature ahead of other potential suitors and have already agreed terms over a switch to Bramall Lane. According to Football Insider, Campbell - son of late Arsenal and Everton hero Kevin - is currently undergoing a medical at the Blades’ training ground before he applies the finishing touches on the deal.

He netted four goals and provided four assists in 26 games for Stoke across all competitions during an injury-hit campaign last season, but it’s claimed that both parties agreed to part ways with Campbell seeking a fresh start elsewhere. Subsequently, he became a prime target for United boss Chris Wilder and the South Yorkshire club have moved quickly to push a deal over the line by tabling a contract offer that is thought will be enough to see off other interested sides.

Following their relegation from the Premier League last term, Wilder is looking to rebuild his squad to mount a promotion challenge, with the club targeting value-for-money deals so far in what has proved to be a busy window. The former England youth international had also been on Rangers transfer radar in recent weeks along with Swansea City. He left Manchester City’s youth system to join the Potters back in 2018 before going on to amass 164 appearances at senior level.

But it was confirmed by Sun reporter Alan Nixon on his Patreon page that Sheffield United had moved ahead of rivals in the race to sign Campbell. The news will come as another body blow to Gers manager Philippe Clement as he looks to bolster his forward line, with Campbell having been considered as a live option. He previously turned down both Rangers and Celtic in order to remain at Stoke back in January 2020.

Clement has already added £1.7million Moroccan attacker Hamza Igamane to his squad this summer, but the Belgian remains in the marker for another addition after selling Sam Lammers to Dutch outfit FC Twente. Todd Cantwell and Ianis Hagi are both expected to finalise outgoing moves before the end of the window, leaving the Glasgow giants rather light in the forward areas.