All the latest Celtic and Rangers transfer news and rumours as both sides look to build on impressive starts.

Celtic and Rangers have both enjoyed very good starts to the season.

Both clubs are faultless in the SPFL, while Rangers have also reached the Champions League qualifying play-off stage, drawing with PSV in their first leg.

Celtic and Rangers were busy in the summer transfer market, with both sides battling to increase the standard at the top ofthe Scottish Premiership even further.

The two sides are already locked level at the top, and we are set for another tight title race.

In the meantime, both clubs will be considering fresh additions, and with that in mind, we have rounded up all the latest transfer news and rumours surrounding Ibrox and Parkhead.

Fresh Haksabanovic links

Celtic are said to be pushing for a deal to sign winger Sead Haksabanovic.

According to Sportbladet, Haksabanovic is looking for a new club, and Celtic made a failed move for him earlier in the window.

The Bhoys are now being backed to make a fresh move for the winger, who is running out of time to find a new club.

He is said to be training alone as he looks for a way out of Rubin Kazan.

Giakoumakis decision

Celtic are said to be unwilling to sell Giorgos Giakoumakis this summer.

According to The Scotsman, the Bhoys have received a number of approaches from Premier League clubs, but they have rejected them all to date.

Everton, Brighton, Fulham and Bournemouth have all been linked, but it seems Giakoumakis will be staying at Parkhead for the foreseeable future.

Rangers backed for keeper search

Pundit Charlie Nicholas is backing Rangers to sign a goalkeeper this summer.

“The first match at Ibrox tonight will be important before Giovanni returns to Holland with Rangers for the second leg,” Nicholas said, as cited by The Scotsman. “I do think it could be a big test for McLaughlin. The keeper will need to be bang on it and alert.

“PSV could be quiet for 20 minutes and then be all over Rangers.

“That is why it is such a big night for McLaughlin. I know he made a mistake in the first European game but then he came out and made a couple of decent saves.

“I do think he will be as vital as anyone. If he has a very good night then I think Rangers will win – that is how important he can be. He is now settling down and is maybe a wee bit calmer. His confidence is slowly coming back and a big performance tonight would do him the world of good.