Reports continue to swirl around this Rangers target’s future.

With Scotland now out of Euro 2024 following a disappointing group stage run, the players can return to their clubs and prepare for pre-season. Or, for some, entertain talks regarding a potential move on the summer transfer window.

A number of Scotland stars have been in the headlines recently after attracting interest from other clubs. Scottish Premiership sides are currently competing with each other but attention from England, elsewhere in Europe and even further afield is also flooding in.

Lawrence Shankland is one man in demand following his stellar season with Hearts. The Jambos striker bagged a staggering 31 goals and eight assists in all competitions. Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia remain keen on snapping up Rangers captain James Tavernier, as former Gers manager Steven Gerrard pushes for a reunion at Al-Ettifaq with the defender.

Kenny McLean is also being linked with a return to the Scottish Premiership as Rangers are ‘working on a deal’ to sign the 32-year-old. Football Insider recently reported that the Ibrox outfit could immediately appoint McLean as club captain if they bring him in and Tavernier opts to leave for the Saudi Pro League.

It was revealed earlier this month that the Light Blues had entered ‘preliminary talks’ with Norwich City for McLean, with his current contract due to expire in 2026. The midfielder is expected to command a fee in the region of £1 million and FI journalist Daniel Bowers believes Philippe Clement and co could throw in a sweetener by offering the armband, if Tavernier departs.

McLean has been with Norwich for six years, having signed from Aberdeen in 2018. The Rutherglen-born midfielder started his youth career as part of the Dons and Rangers youth set-ups before moving to St Mirren to kickstart his senior career.

McLean has spent a bulk of his time in England but has given credit to how Scottish football has shaped him into the player he is today. Amid a potential return to Rangers and their ongoing interest, the 32-year-old discussed his career during an episode of the SPFL's Scotland Scrapbook.

“It really made me into what I am today. It opened plenty of doors and gave me that platform to go and progress my career further. It [the SPFL] is a place where I’ve obviously plied my trade. I loved playing in the SPFL, even going back to Arbroath when we were in League 1 and unfortunately got relegated that year.

“It was somewhere that brought the best out in me and gave me the platform to progress and move down south and play in the Championship and the opportunity to play in the Premier League. It really made me into what I am today. It opened plenty of doors and gave that platform to go and progress my career further."