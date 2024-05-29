Rangers linked with versatile €2m South American defender after top target transfer breakdown
Rangers may have ended their interest in top transfer target Jose Cordoba - but it hasn’t taken long for a new left-sided defender to be linked with a move to Glasgow.
Chilean international Thomas Galdames is the latest player to have been touted with a summer switch to Ibrox ahead of playing what is likely to be his final game for Godoy Cruz in this week’s Copa Argentina tie against El Porvenir.
The versatile 25-year-old has been tipped to earn a deal with a European club, with reports in South America claiming the Light Blues are among the current favourites targeting a potential swoop along with an unnamed Belgian top-flight club.
Loading....
Galdames - who was named in Chile’s senior national team squad for the first time this month for their upcoming friendly with Paraguay - was included in a provisional 55-man squad for the Copa America tournament. He has only six months remaining on his contract, but it’s expected he will depart when the transfer window opens and will be available for a cut-price fee.
Gers manager Philippe Clement has already confirmed his first signing of the summer after Brazilian left-back Jefte penned a long-term deal last week, but it appears he has prioritised further defensive reinforcements.
Described as being “comfortable with both feet, confident in the final third and can produce a good delivery, both in-play and from set pieces”, Galdames’ imminent exit is “close to being finalised”, according to Argentina-based journalist Juan Esteban Suraci.
The player’s father, Pablo - who earned 22 caps for his country between 1995 and 2001 - insists his son is ready to take the next step in his career by completing a move to Europe.
He stated: "I am not just saying this because he is my son - he knows I am his harshest critic - but Thomas has improved so much recently, physically and football-wise.
