A fresh transfer twist could see Rangers miss out on their top summer target Jose Cordoba

Rangers transfer target Jose Cordoba is edging closer to a shock move to English Championship side Norwich City.

Cordoba, regarded as one of the best defenders in the Bulgarian Championship, is a player that Rangers have been tracking for a number of months.

The 12-time Panama international, who plays his football for Levski Sofia, was thought to be en route to securing a move to Ibrox this summer and was spotted in attendance taking in Rangers’ 4-1 win over Kilmarnock earlier in the month.

Several outlets claimed that a deal for the 22-year-old was in advanced stages and it was also reported earlier this week that the player was ready for his medical.

However, it is now claimed by leading transfer journalist Nabil Djellit that the defender is set for a sensational U-Turn with a move to Carrow Road mooted.

Djellit tweeted: “Best defender in the Bulgarian Championship, José Cordoba, Panamanian international, central is very close to Norwich.”

These claims are backed up by chief Norwich City reporter Connor Southwell who also understands that the Canaries are the frontrunners for Cordoba, though he understands that Rangers are still providing strong competition.

The news comes as a huge blow to Rangers, who had received a glowing review of Cordoba’s talents from his team-mate and defensive partner Kellian van der Kaap.

He told the Daily Record: “When you see that journey, you have to ask, ‘Where is his limit?’ I think there’s no limit for Jose. He was in Spain for only a short time but it was during Covid so I don’t think you need to worry too much about his time there. After that, he probably had better offers for more money but he saw the bigger picture and came to Bulgaria because he wanted to play.

“It says so much about him that he had setbacks in his career but he has continued fighting to get where he wants to be. I’ve seen Jose grow for the last two and a half years. I saw him grow every month, every game where he improved a lot. So I’ll ask it again, ‘where is his limit?’ I really don’t know.”

Newly promoted Championship duo chase Celtic prodigy

Derby County and Portsmouth are expected to battle it out to secure the signature of Celtic youngster Bosun Lawal, according to reports from The Real EFL.

The outlet claims the two newly promoted clubs have been impressed with Lawal’s performances after a productive loan spell at Fleetwood Town which saw the 20-year-old defensive midfielder net six goals in 42 appearances.

Both clubs, along with QPR, are admirers of the youngster who is capable of playing as a central defender and as a midfielder.

However, journalist Alan Nixon has provided an update on the Lawal transfer saga, via Inside Futbol, claiming that Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers will not make a decision on the player’s future until he has observed him during the club’s pre-season tour which kicks off in July.

Lawal started his career at Watford, but joined Celtic’s reserves in 2019, with the Hoops beating Chelsea and Norwich City to his signature.