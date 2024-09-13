Struggled on loan to Rangers last season and has been tipped to depart Molineux permanently summer. Wolves face Arsenal at the Emirates on opening day, but Silva is unlikely to be part of the squad. | SNS Group

The Portuguese forward recently completed his latest loan move away from Molineux to a La Liga club

Ex-Rangers flop Fabio Silva insists he was a “success in Scotland” and his latest loan move to La Liga side Las Palmas proves it.

The Ibrox club took the £35 million Wolves attacker on a high-profile loan transfer last season, but the 22-year-old failed to live up to expectations, scoring just six goals in 25 appearances across all competitions. Often utilised in the wide areas by Philippe Clement as opposed to playing as a number nine, the Portuguese youth international returned to Molineux over the summer after his six-month deal expired.

And Silva has been on the move again after joining the Spanish outfit on another temporary spell where he will team up with Scotland internationals Oli McBurnie and Scott McKenna. It’s claimed he also had options to move elsewhere with Valencia credited with an interest, but opted to make the switch to Gran Canaria.

Looking back on his time in Glasgow, Silva believes his spell wasn’t as bad as it was portrayed, admitting he justified his move to La Liga when asked about his lofty price tag.

“I came here to succeed and I think I succeeded in Scotland because I am now in La Liga,” he said. “The issue of the transfer fee that Wolves paid is something that happened and it wasn’t my fault. I am 22 years old and I think people forget that. I think I am at my best when I do things instinctively.

“I love the idea of playing in La Liga and I made a huge effort to be here. Las Palmas were the first team that spoke to me in May and it was my choice to be here. There’s no point in me putting any pressure on myself by predicting how many goals I will score. I’m here because I’m a striker and I also live off scoring goals. But I can play in many positions, wherever the manager wants.”