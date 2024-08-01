£35m Wolves star 'expected' to make transfer exit this summer after Rangers struggles

The striker spent the second half of last season at Rangers | SNS Group

Wolves are likely to complete a transfer exit for the man previously of Rangers.

Fabio Silva is poised to make a move away from Wolves this summer after his loan at Rangers, boss Gary O’Neil has confirmed.

The Portuguese youth international’s performances in Govan were criticised as Philippe Clement’s men finished second in the title race and lost the Scottish Cup final. He scored six times in 25 matches for Rangers before returning to Wolves, who signed him for £35m from Porto in 2020.

Silva is not with the Premier League club on their pre-season training camp in the USA and O’Neil says the striker is one player who is likely to leave Wolves this summer. The boss told Express and Star: “Fabio [Silva] is obviously training away from the group and I would expect him to move in this window, but we’ll see what happens.”

Speaking earlier this summer, Silva praised Rangers for making him a better player, but made it clear La Liga was on his mind. He said: "I played in a different position, as a left winger, I scored goals, I felt good. Before that I was just I played as a nine, now I can play in all offensive positions.

"I learned to manage my emotions better. When I was 18, I left a game and wanted to see what people were saying about me on social media. Now I know when I'm doing things well or badly, I know how to be self-critical."

"It's no secret that I don't want to stay at Wolverhampton. We both agree, now we have to try to find the best situation for both of us to be happy. I already told my agent: I want to play in Spain. I'm telling the truth, it's the destination I would like to have. I like the culture, the country, La Liga football.... I think that my style fits very well with the Spanish style."